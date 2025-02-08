$140 Monthly Ontario Child Benefit in February 2025: Check Eligibility, & Payment Date

To support families in Ontario with low income, the government of Canada alongside the Canada Revenue Agency initiated the Ontario Child Benefit 2025 which is set to $140 per month. These payments are non-taxable and do not have to undergo any process during tax returns.

All eligible recipients are paid these benefits together with the Canada Child Benefits. Currently, the payment period is from July 2024 to June 2025 and is disbursed monthly on the dates set by the Canada Revenue Agency. Eligible families can receive up to $140 every month depending on the household income.

$140 Monthly Ontario Child Benefit in February 2025

As now defined by the guideline above, each payment is issued according to a person’s income, marital status and eligibility. The eligibility criteria include payments made only to Ontario residents over the age of 18 who pass the Ontario Child Benefit Eligibility Criteria 2025.

What is the Ontario Child Benefit (OCB) 2025?

Ontario, a province in Canada, offers OCB as an additional financial support. It is a tax-free grant that the provincial government issues every month to assist families with children below the age of 18. It forms part of the Ontario Child Benefit combined with the Canada Child Benefit, which is administered by the CRA.

💡 Tip: Remember that the lower your OCB amount is, the higher your household income is. Families beyond this level of income might get lower benefits or not qualify at all.

Eligibility?

✅ To qualify for the OCB in 2025, you must:

✔ Live in the province of Ontario

✔ Have one or more children under the age of 18

✔ Already receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

✔ Submitted your income tax forms for the year 2024

✔ Obtain the necessary income level (for more details see below)

📌 Income Threshold for Full OCB in 2025:

Families with children will get full benefits ($140 per month per child) when earning up to $27,850.

For families who earn more, the OCB amount will be lower.

How Much Will You Receive in Ontario Child Benefit in 2025?

Your Ontario Child Benefit payment is correlated with your family’s net adjusted income. Following are rough OCB payment estimates by household income.

Annual Family Income Estimated Monthly OCB Payment (Per Child) Up to $27,850 $140 per month $30,000 – $35,000 $100 – $125 per month $35,000 – $40,000 $60 – $100 per month $40,000 – $50,000 $20 – $60 per month Above $50,000 Not eligible

📢 Important: The benefit payments are reduced over the range of income over $27,850, and for families with a higher income, it will be phased out entirely.

Ontario Child Benefit 2025 Payment Schedule

📅 Ontario Child Benefit will be paid on the same dates as the Canadian Child Benefit (CCB) for the year 2025.

Month Payment Date January 2025 January 20, 2025 February 2025 February 20, 2025 March 2025 March 20, 2025 April 2025 April 19, 2025 May 2025 May 20, 2025 June 2025 June 20, 2025 July 2025 July 19, 2025 August 2025 August 20, 2025 September 2025 September 20, 2025 October 2025 October 18, 2025 November 2025 November 20, 2025 December 2025 December 20, 2025

🔹 You can find the 2025 schedule for Ontario Child Benefits payment below.

💡Reminder: Payments scheduled for weekends and holidays are deposited on the previous business days.

How to Apply for the Ontario Child Benefit in 2025?

✅ Note that there is no separate application form needed for OCB. Since you already have the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), you are qualified for the OCB.

📌 To apply for the OCB, follow the steps below:

✔ Step 1: Ensure to file your income tax return for the year 2024. Taxes must be filed whether you earned an income or not.

✔ Step 2: File your CCB application to the CRA if you have not done it yet. If you have, just log on to the CRA My Account.

✔ Step 3: The next step is to determine if you are eligible. After determining your income, CRA will automatically grant you your OCB amount.

✔ Step 4: The final step is receiving your monthly payment. These payments are no longer received via mail, they are directly deposited to your bank account.

💡Reminder: Check your CRA account and update your banking and contact information to prevent delays.

Final Thoughts

The Ontario Child Benefit (OCB) 2025 continues to provide critical assistance to families with low and moderate incomes in Ontario. Depending on the eligibility of families, they may receive $140 monthly per child and it is set against their net income.

📌 Mark your calendar as the deadline for your claims is of utmost importance so that you can receive your payments in time.

💬 Got questions? Make sure to comment below! Keep an eye on this page for updates regarding OCB in 2025. 🚀

FAQs About Ontario Child Benefit (OCB) 2025

1. How do I check if I qualify for Ontario Child Benefit in the year 2025? Your household net income being under $27850 a year will guarantee you the full amount of $140 per child. High-income families are subject to getting a low amount or none at all. 2. Can I receive the Ontario Child Benefit if I don’t work? Yes. As long as you file your income tax return and fulfil the eligibility criteria you can receive OCB. 3. Do I need to reapply for OCB every year? No. The OCB does not require annual reapplication and is renewed every year based on your last tax return. 4. What happens if my income increases? If your income increase is greater than $27,850, your OCB may stop or be reduced. 5. Can I receive OCB if I just moved to Ontario? Yes, however, you must satisfy residency obligations, and you must file a Canadian return to get the benefit.

