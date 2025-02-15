$150M Chevy Bolt battery settlement: Check Your Eligibility, and Claim Share Up to $1,500

The Bolt EV battery defect prompted GM to make a $150 million settlement to resolve owner claims about fire risks with their vehicles. The settlement applies to registered owners and vehicle lessees who own affected vehicles. People who own Chevy Bolt models from 2017 to 2022 can collect reimbursement totalling thousands based on their battery needed work.

🚘 Who qualifies?

Share This Article on WhatsApp Facebook Telegram Twitter

📅When will class members receive their payment?

💰 How much can you claim?

You will find all the important information about the Chevy Bolt battery defect settlement as well as who qualifies for payment and how to file a claim.

$150M Chevy Bolt battery Settlement: Overview

Settlement Amount $150 Million Defective Model Years 2017–2022 Primary Issue Battery fire risk Who Can Claim? Owners & lessees Compensation Up to $1,400 – $1,500 per vehicle Deadline to File TBD (Check official site) Settlement Website GM Official Claims Site

Did you replace your Chevy Bolt EV battery during the program? Those who meet settlement qualifications will receive higher payment amounts from the company.

The company sent a special update to control charging operations. You may qualify to get money back from the program even with your updated conditions.

Why Is GM Paying $150M in Chevy Bolt Battery Settlement?

✅ Fire Hazard Issue

A manufacturing deficiency in LG Energy Solution batteries caused Bolt EVs to catch fire multiple times.

✅ Massive Recalls (2017–2022)

GM recalled 140,000 cars from North American markets because of potential burns caused by battery overheating.

✅ Customer Complaints & Lawsuits

Customers affected by temporary fixes stated that their batteries worked poorly and lost resale value with charging limits and reduced storage power issues.

✅ Legal Pressure & Settlement

GM decided to resolve customer complaints through a $150 million class action settlement without taking their cases through the legal system over an extended period.

📌 Tip: Bolt EV owners from 2017 through 2022 should apply for the settlement claim as an eligible recipient.

Who Is Eligible for the Chevy Bolt Battery Defect Settlement?

You may qualify for compensation if:

✔️You can claim the settlement benefits if you bought a new or leased a 2017-2022 Chevy Bolt EV in the United States.

✔️The GM company added your vehicle to their official recall program.

✔️You received a battery replacement or software upgrade that decreases charging power.

🚫 Who is NOT eligible?

❌People who sold their Bolt vehicles previous to GM announcing its recall are not eligible.

❌The GM program excluded this vehicle from its replacement coverage.

❌Persons who owned Bolt EVs while the vehicle remained unfixable and uninspected.

💡 Tip: Although you did not have the battery replaced the program may reimburse you based on software limitations.

How Much Can Chevy Bolt Owners Get in Compensation?

💰 Payout Amounts Based on Repairs & Battery Fixes

Situation Estimated Compensation Full battery replacement Up to $1,500 Received software updates $1,400 – $1,500 Other expenses due to defect Varies case by case

🔹People who had their battery packs replaced under the program may earn more in compensation.

🔹Owners who could not charge their lessee vehicles correctly have the right to get compensation.

📢 Important: Your final payment will depend on your individual claim decision as confirmed by GM’s approved settlement terms.

How do you file a claim for the Chevy Bolt battery Settlement?

📝 Follow these steps to claim your compensation:

1️⃣ Check Eligibility

🔹Determine if your 2017-2022 Chevy Bolt EV was included in the battery product recall.

2️⃣ Gather Proof

🔹Store every document that shows when your battery was replaced, updated and inspected plus your paid repair receipts.

3️⃣ Visit the Official GM Settlement Site

🔹 File your claim through GM’s official settlement portal (TBA).

4️⃣ Submit the Claim Before the Deadline

You need to submit your claim immediately although the dates that GM set have not been released yet.

📢 Stay Updated: Check GM’s official website 24×7 to get information about claim deadlines and payment dates.

When Will Chevy Bolt Settlement Payments Be Sent?

📅 Expected Timeline:

✔️ Settlement Approval – Late 2024

✔️The deadline for claim submission is yet to be revealed.

✔️ Payment Processing – Estimated early 2025

💡 Tip: Qualified students should submit their claim without delay to keep from missing payment time.

Final Thoughts: Should You File a Claim?

Those owning a leased or purchased Chevy Bolt EV from 2017-2022 should submit their battery-related problems for settlement evaluation without delay. Eligible owners can claim up to $1,500 from $150 million in available funds for each vehicle.

📌 Don’t miss out! Read updates from GM’s official website about the settlement and submit your application before the expiration date.

🚗 Have questions? Leave your thoughts by adding comments beneath this post.

FAQs About Chevy Bolt Battery Settlement

1. What is the reason behind the Chevy Bolt battery defect lawsuit? In 2017–2022 the lawsuit challenged fire risks in Chevy Bolt EV models which caused multiple vehicles recalls and required battery maintenance work. 2. Who can claim money from the $150M settlement? Individuals who owned or leased the affected Chevy Bolt EV receive battery-related repairs and qualify to seek compensation under this settlement. 3. How much will Chevy Bolt owners receive? GM will pay $1,400 to $1,500 per car based on whether the battery needs replacement or if software updates were made. 4. When is the deadline to file a claim? Check GM’s settlement website often to learn when they will open the claim period. 5. Where can I submit my settlement claim? Owners can submit their claims only through the settlement website that GM will provide later.

Share This Article on WhatsApp Facebook Telegram Twitter