5 Key Factors That Influence The Value of the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel Coin

The Jefferson Nickel created in 1959-D is one of the most valuable coins in modern coinage, revealing much about coinage in the mid-twentieth century. This piece is one of the most valued coins today since it was minted at the Denver Mint in 1959 and has a distinctive design. Though many people regard this type as the most ordinary because of the large number of its circulation, certain circumstances can greatly influence the price in the collectors’ world.

If you have ever wondered how much the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel is worth and what makes its price rise and fall, let us look at the facts in this article. This is because even first-time collectors or experienced collectors have to consider some of these influences when ascertaining the value of this rather interesting coin.

1959-D Jefferson Nickel Value

Of these, the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel is plentiful because over 160 million coins were minted in the Denver location. This nickel also shows the portrait of Thomas Jefferson on the obverse and the image of Monticello, the Virginia estate of Jefferson, on the other side of the coin; Felix Schlag designed it.

Post 1959-D Jefferson Nickel Coin Value Amount 160 million + Mixture Involved 75% copper and 25% nickel Post Type News

Across from Monticello on the reverse, between the olive branch and the wheat ear, is the “D” that indicates that the coin was struck in Denver.

Originally used for buying goods, the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel may be collecting special attention from collectors because of its old design and the possibility of its higher price if it is in good condition. The quality is 75% copper and 25% nickel, thus giving it great strength; one can easily get disappointed when looking for a new coin due to years of circulation.

Factor 1: Condition and Grade

Age and the quality of a 1959-D Jefferson Nickel are critical factors defining its costs. Coins are assigned the Sheldon Scale which goes below Poor (P-1) up to Perfect Mint State (MS-70). The more improved the condition is, the more valuable the coin is considered to be.

Circulated Coins: Coins which were in circulation and were used regularly. They make evident signs, which may include scratches and faded designs, and it does not shine as before. The ‘ normal ‘ circulated 1959-D nickels have no face value greater than face value unless they are mint errors or varieties.

Coins which were in circulation and were used regularly. They make evident signs, which may include scratches and faded designs, and it does not shine as before. The have no face value greater than face value unless they are mint errors or varieties. Uncirculated Coins: These coins are no longer in circulation and will, therefore, still be holding their original mint shine. An uncirculated 1959-D Jefferson Nickel of any MS-60 and above will attract a much better price in the market.

These coins are no longer in circulation and will, therefore, still be holding their original mint shine. An uncirculated of any MS-60 and above will attract a much better price in the market. Proof Coins: Even though no proof versions of the Jefferson Nickel were produced in Denver in 1959, sometimes higher-grade coins are mistaken for proofs. It is advisable to always look for professional grading to help differentiate between the GH-grade wheat.

Grading can make a coin that looks like any other ordinary coin a very valuable collectable. The specific coins bought with the help of such companies as PCGS or NGC are always worth more.

Factor 2: Mint Mark and Mintage

The “D” mint mark emblem on the image means that the above 1959-D Jefferson Nickel was minted at the Denver Mint. Due to a mintage of more than 160 million, the 1949 Jefferson Nickel is relatively easy to get compared to some other Jefferson Nickels. However, this says that no two 1959-D nickels are of the same value here it comes.

High Mintage Numbers: Despite the fact it is relatively easy to acquire one of these coins due to their high mintage, almost mint-like specimens, or those with exceptional qualities, remain rare and pricey.

Despite the fact it is relatively easy to acquire one of these coins due to their high mintage, almost mint-like specimens, or those with exceptional qualities, remain rare and pricey. Mint Errors: If a coin has been minted with a wrong alignment, struck twice, or has cracks on the dies used, then it is highly prized among collectors, and the price will be very high.

If a coin has been minted with a wrong alignment, struck twice, or has cracks on the dies used, then it is highly prized among collectors, and the price will be very high. Comparison with Other Mint Marks: The 1959-D nickel is up against another coin minted in Philadelphia but from the same year. Both mint issues are very popular, but it is easier to find the Denver issue in higher grades.

Always check the condition of the mint mark along with any sort of error you can find, and based on this, check the worth of your coin.

Factor 3: Historical Significance

Another source of interest to the collectors is the history behind the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel. The Jefferson Nickel was launched in 1938, solving the place of the Buffalo Nickel in American currency circulation.

By the time when several modifications had been introduced, and designers were coming up with new concepts, the design was impressed into circulation for quite a while and, therefore, could be regarded as outstandingly familiar, yet unique.

Mid-Century Appeal: Coins made during the 1950s may be sought after for their connection to prosperous American reconstruction and transformation in material and social culture.

Coins made during the 1950s may be sought after for their connection to prosperous American reconstruction and transformation in material and social culture. Longevity of Design: Felix Schlag’s poor design remained the same for several decades, signifying consistency while designing coins in America.

Felix Schlag’s poor design remained the same for several decades, signifying consistency while designing coins in America. Numismatic Value: The 1959-D nickel is not a rare coin – yet, as a part of a lengthy sequence brought closer to earlier epochs of American history, it has limited appeal to collectors.

This little fact may not inform the monetary value, but it goes a long way in making these coins collectors’ favourites.

Factor 4: Market Demand

Any collectible, including the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel, is best valued based on the market demand for such an item. This demand is a function of the global interest in both the art and science of numismatics, potential collectors, and the availability of these pieces in specific states of preservation.

Collector Trends: Some years and mint marks get special attention simply because of the collectability trend, and as a result, the value of coins such as the 1959-D nickel also rises.

Some years and mint marks get special attention simply because of the collectability trend, and as a result, the value of coins such as the 1959-D nickel also rises. Auction Prices: Some of the special features of this 1959-D Jefferson Nickel to look out for are the date appearing weak, vertical or raised lines on the reverse side, and low-relief eyes and corn-cobs or ball-like shapes. Herrera said that conventions, special collections and auctions of old coins are good places to attend to look for this coin, as well as consulting coin dealers, enthusiasts, libraries, and museums.

Some of the special features of this to look out for are the date appearing weak, vertical or raised lines on the reverse side, and low-relief eyes and corn-cobs or ball-like shapes. Herrera said that conventions, special collections and auctions of old coins are good places to attend to look for this coin, as well as consulting coin dealers, enthusiasts, libraries, and museums. Investment Potential: Some collectors buy Jefferson Nickels to gain returns on their bets on the coins. Thus, it could lead to a temporary increase in prices.

It is advisable to learn as much as possible about the current market status of 1959-D nickel to analyse its current demand and auction prices.

Factor 5: Unique Features and Errors

There are usually increased quantities of exceptional characteristics and errors since they are unusual but highly pursued by buyers. This is not different from the 1959-D Jefferson Nickel.

Double Strikes: Double-strike errors are found in cases where two images of the same coin are struck. That is why these types of coins are remarks as some of the most valuable ones.

Double-strike errors are found in cases where two images of the same coin are struck. That is why these types of coins are remarks as some of the most valuable ones. Die Cracks: Some small defects on the die give the appearing patterns on the coin and that causes it to be valuable.

Some small defects on the die give the appearing patterns on the coin and that causes it to be valuable. Off-Center Strikes: Off-centre means that during the striking of the coin, the coin was not positioned properly on the die. Coins of such presentation are considered rather scarce and very much in demand.

Off-centre means that during the striking of the coin, the coin was not positioned properly on the die. Coins of such presentation are considered rather scarce and very much in demand. Repunched Mint Marks (RPMs): It is also possible for fans of the 1959-D nickels to find a coin or two that has a repunched mint mark, which can easily be identified by a doubled “D” at the trough of the coin. The error collection category particularly prefers these coins.

Detecting such features takes little effort and sometimes the help of an expert in the field. It is therefore advisable also to look at the coins closely and, if possible, seek the services of an expert in this field.

Conclusion

The 1959-D Jefferson Nickel is a type of Jefferson Nickel that may seem ordinary from a distance; however, several parameters could affect its price. Because of its role as either a trading item or as an item to be collected.

It is relevant to know the facet features such as the condition of the coin and the mint mark to historical evidence of the frequency of the coin and its demand in today’s market. Its distinctive characteristics and mistakes can add value to this middle-of-century piece, making it a valuable addition to any collection.