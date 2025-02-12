Apple Watch Owners Can Claim Part of $20M Settlement Over Battery Swelling: Check Eligibility & Payout Details

Apple will pay $20 million to class members who experienced battery swelling in their devices, which led screens to break. Owning an affected Apple Watch model allows you to file for compensation.

This article covers all important details about the battery lawsuit involving the Apple Watch, including eligibility criteria and filing instructions.

Apple Watch Battery Swell Lawsuit: Overview

Settlement Name Apple Watch battery Swell Class Action Settlement Company Apple Inc. Settlement Amount $20 Million Issue Swollen battery causing screen detachment Eligible Models Apple Watch Series 1 to Series 6 (excluding Ultra) Compensation Up to $125 for repair costs Claim Deadline To be announced Official Website Apple.com (check for updates)

📌 Important: Apple denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the lawsuit to resolve the claims.

What Was the Lawsuit About?

📢 The Allegation: The lawsuit plaintiffs state that Apple Watch models from Series 1 to Series 6 feature a battery issue that leads to abnormal swelling.

🔹According to allegations, the swollen battery caused the display to detach or crack, resulting in safety risks for users.

🔹Customers charged that Apple did not alert them beforehand about the battery problem.

🔹Customers who sued Apple wanted money for their broken screen repairs plus compensation when the issue caused them physical harm.

💡 Tip: You are eligible to receive a payment if your Apple Watch develops a battery swelling problem.

Which Apple Watch Models Are Included in the Settlement?

Owners of the specified Apple Watch models, including Series 1-6, qualify for compensation.

✅ Apple Watch Series 1

✅ Apple Watch Series 2

✅ Apple Watch Series 3

✅ Apple Watch Series 4

✅ Apple Watch Series 5

✅ Apple Watch Series 6

❌ Not Included: The agreement covers only selected Apple Watch Series models from 1 through 6 because Ultra and newer versions do not qualify.

👉 Check your model by going to Settings > General > About on your Apple Watch.

How Much Compensation Will You Get?

📌A $20 million settlement pool determines your payout depending on how many people take part in the claim process.

🔹When you receive screen repairs due to battery swelling, Apple will reimburse up to $125.

🔹You can still take part, although your reimbursement amount will be lower than major repair customers.

💰 How to Maximise Your Claim?

✔️ Submit repair receipts or proof of purchase for faster processing.

✔️Show the evidence by sending photos when your screen pops off due to swelling problems.

How to File a Claim for the Apple Watch Settlement?

To submit your request follow these instructions sequence.

✅ Step 1: The first step is to verify if your Apple Watch model qualifies for the settlement.

✅ Step 2: You need to supply evidence such as broken product photos, repair records or order details as step two.

✅ Step 3: The legal settlement information must be retrieved from the official Apple.com site or settlement claims platform.

✅ Step 4: Complete the claim form by attaching your evidence in Step 4.

✅ Step 5: Submit your claim before the specific deadline that Apple will announce later.

🔹After the claim approval process, you will receive your money through check or direct deposit payments.

📢 Deadline Alert! Apple will release the last submission date for compensation requests at a specific time. Watch upcoming announcements to complete your application on time.

Is Your Apple Watch at Risk of Battery Swelling?

🔹Batteries in the Apple Watch do not normally get swollen, but users notice that their watch screens unexpectedly separate from the device.

🔹The risk of battery swelling increases when users overcharge their product or expose it to heat while depending on older battery cells.

🔹When you observe a bulging screen paired with a glitch, contact Apple Support and turn off your smartwatch.

💡 Tip: Save your data, then go to an Apple Store to determine battery repair choices.

Final Thoughts

Through the $20M Apple Watch battery Swell Settlement users who need repairs of affected devices can get financial help towards their expenses. Submit your battery swelling claim to Apple before the specified deadline.

📌Stay tuned for further news about technology settlements. Check back with us to receive fresh information.🚀

FAQs About $20M Apple Watch Battery Swelling

1. How do I know if my Apple Watch is eligible? Check the model number in Settings > General > About. Customers who own Watch Series 1 through 6 may enter the settlement program. 2. How much money can I get from the settlement? Users can collect a repair payment of $125 at any time up to the total funds available. 3. Where do I file my claim? Use the official settlement website at Apple.com or the claims portal to send your application.

