Apply For Housekeeper Jobs in Canada 2025: Check Eligibility, Benefits, & Hourly Wage

Housekeeper Jobs in Canada :- Our Housekeeper opening offers substantial pay combined with excellent benefits to experienced applicants. Commercial businesses throughout the country hire professional Housekeepers to keep everything neat and pleasant. Someone who catches small details and maintains clean spaces should apply for Housekeeper roles.

This article gives complete information about Housekeeper duties, tasks, employee perks, work location, and payment rate.

Apply For Housekeeper Jobs in Canada 2025 Overview

Job Position Housekeeper Job Type Full-Time / Part-Time Industry Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential Services Location Multiple locations across the U.S. & Canada Salary $15 – $25 per hour (varies by location & experience) Experience Required Entry-Level to Experienced Benefits Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Bonuses

Housekeeper Job Responsibilities

✅ Housekeepers perform both room and public space cleaning tasks

Our team performs basic housekeeping tasks as they clean surfaces by using dusting tools, vacuuming and mopping equipment, and sanitising all touched areas.

Housekeepers serve guests by making fresh beds while replacing towels and ensuring visitors find their rooms tidy.

✅ Laundry & Linen Management

✅ Laundry & Linen Management

The Housekeeper performs all operations with laundry, including washing, drying, and ironing multifunctional items.

performs all operations with laundry, including washing, drying, and ironing multifunctional items. Organising linens and restocking supplies.

✅ Restocking & Inventory Management

Keeping enough toilet supplies plus fresh towels and clean products ready.

I notify my supervisor about items that go missing or get damaged in the rooms.

✅ The Housekeeper needs to follow all safety and cleanliness regulations.

You need to use recommended cleaning equipment correctly in your work.

The team needs to handle trash correctly while upholding good hygiene practices.

✅ Responding to Guest Requests (For hotel Housekeepers)

We deliver additional towels, pillows, and cleanse services to clients according to their demands.

Housekeepers make sure that customers experience a good stay.

❌ Not Required:

No formal education is required.

You do not need prior experience because the company offers training for new employees at their entry level.

💡 Tip: You need to show dedication to work with good attention and practical time management skills to perform well in Housekeeper roles.

Job Location For Housekeeper Position

🏨Hotels & Resorts- Major hotels and resorts need Housekeepers who work to achieve high cleanliness levels at their hotels and resorts.

🏥Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities – Sanitization remains a core responsibility of Housekeepers who work within both hospital and healthcare settings.

🏠Private Homes & Apartments – Several families bring Housekeepers into their homes for either regular or part-time household cleaning.

🏢 Corporate Offices – Large companies employ Housekeepers for daily cleaning and upkeep.

💬 Search for housekeeping occupations available within your area. View available housekeeping employment positions through local duplicates.

Housekeeper Job Benefits

🎯Competitive Hourly Pay –The salary range for Housekeepers rests between $15 to $25 in hourly pay depending on experience and job location.

🏥 Health & Dental Insurance –The majority of businesses give health and dental insurance benefits to their full-time staff members.

📅 Flexible Work Schedule – Choose between full-time, part-time, or weekend shifts.

💰 Bonuses & Overtime Pay –You will earn extra pay by working extraordinary holiday shifts and overtime hours.

🚀 Career Growth Opportunities – As a Housekeeper, you can develop your skills to become either the senior Housekeeper or a supervisor.

Housekeeper Salary – Hourly Payment Details

💵 Average Hourly Pay – $15 – $25 per hour

📍 Salary by Industry:

🏨Hotels and Resorts businesses usually pay between $16 and $20 per hour for this role.

businesses usually pay between $16 and $20 per hour for this role. 🏥 Hospitals – $18 – $25/hour

$18 – $25/hour 🏠 Private Homes – $15 – $22/hour

$15 – $22/hour 🏢 Corporate Offices – $14 – $19/hour

📌 Note: You will receive different Housekeeper salaries based on the city you work in, your experience level and the benefits offered by your employer.

How to Apply for a Housekeeper Job?

You need to follow these steps to apply for Housekeeper Job role in Canada:-

✔️ Search online job portals – Indeed, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter.

✔️ Apply directly on hotel & hospital websites.

✔️Visit establishment locations such as hotels and companies to ask if they need housekeeping staff.

✔️ Submit a resume (if required).

🔎 Hiring Now! Different properties, from hotels to hospitals and private houses, currently require housekeeping staff.

Final Thoughts

Housekeeping work provides consistent pay alongside adaptable work times and job advancement possibilities. Housekeeping makes a good professional choice if cleaning and putting things in order gives you pleasure.

Start working in housekeeping right now. Find available job opportunities in your neighbourhood by applying right now.

