Australia’s $700 Household Electricity Credit 2024-25 : Check Eligibility, & How to Claim?

The rising cost of living has made managing household expenses a challenge for many families. To alleviate these pressures, eligible households will receive a $700 electricity credit through a joint initiative by the State and Commonwealth Governments as part of the 2024-25 cost-of-living budget measures. Here’s everything you need to know about this valuable support program.

Australia’s $700 Household Electricity Credit 2024-25

The $700 credit is a combination of two contributions:

$400 from the State Government, provided under the 2024-25 cost-of-living measures.

$300 from the Commonwealth Government, offered through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

Eligibility and Application Process

To benefit from this credit, households must meet specific eligibility criteria. Applications for the 2024 credit opened on 31 July 2024 and will close on 31 January 2025.

Household Users: All residents of Western Australia are eligible to claim the $700 credit, regardless of their electricity retailer.

Small Businesses: Over 90,000 small businesses are also eligible, although specific eligibility criteria for businesses have not yet been fully disclosed.

Who Needs to Apply?

Synergy or Horizon Power Customers: These customers don’t need to apply. The credit will automatically be applied to their accounts in two installments: First Installment: Starting 20 July 2024. Second Installment: Starting 7 December 2024.

These customers don’t need to apply. The credit will automatically be applied to their accounts in two installments: Households on Embedded Networks or Third-Party Billing: These customers must apply directly through RevenueWA to claim their credit. Detailed eligibility information and the application process are available on the RevenueWA website.

How to Claim Your Credit?

Customers of Synergy and Horizon Power

No Action Needed: The credit will be automatically applied in two installments.

The credit will be automatically applied in two installments. Billing Revisions: Check your electricity bill during the coldest and hottest months to see the credit.

Other Electricity Providers

Create an Account: Visit the official website and click on the “Create Account” tab.

Visit the official website and click on the “Create Account” tab. Complete the Process: After creating an account, apply for the credit through the website.

After creating an account, apply for the credit through the website. Check Your Eligibility: Ensure you meet all criteria before submitting your application.

How to Reduce Your Electricity Costs?

Energy Efficiency Assessment: Request an audit from your electricity provider to identify ways to save energy.

Request an audit from your electricity provider to identify ways to save energy. Energy-Efficient Appliances: Purchase appliances with high energy star ratings.

Purchase appliances with high energy star ratings. Compare Your Plan with Other Energy Providers: To reduce electricity costs, compare your current plan with those of other providers and switch if necessary.

By combining these strategies with the Cost of Living Credit, you can effectively manage your electricity costs and cope with current economic challenges.

Important Details to Keep in Mind

Even if you received the Household Electricity Credit in 2023, you must reapply for the 2024 credit.

The processing time for applications is approximately six weeks. Applications are being reviewed in the order they are received.

Customers registered under the Energy Concession Extension Scheme (ECES) as of 17 June 2024 should have already received their payment in late July 2024.

Fraud Prevention and Communication

The government will not contact you through unsolicited emails regarding the Household Electricity Credit. If you receive questionable correspondence, reach out to RevenueWA for verification.

Contact Information

Synergy Customers: Call 13 13 53 or visit their website for further assistance.

Horizon Power Customers: Call 1800 267 926 or visit their website for more details.

Conclusion

The Household Electricity Credit is a vital initiative to ease financial strain on eligible households. Whether through automatic payments for Synergy or Horizon Power customers or applications via RevenueWA for others, this program ensures support is accessible to those who need it most.

Act now to ensure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to reduce your household’s electricity costs in 2024-25.