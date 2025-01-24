Canada Free Work Visa For Office, Assistant, Supervisor & Cook Roles in 2025

Are you searching for jobs in Canada? Then you are at the right palace. In this article you’ll explore that Canada is going to offer great job opportunities for international workers that give free visa sponsorship.These jobs are not generally for sponsorship visas and applying for these job roles increase your chance to settle in Canada permanently.

If you are a student or skilled person or less experienced person or just pass your high school, there might be a job available for you because the Canadian government has a goal to hire 4,00,000 immigrants to fulfils their vacant position and speed up their economic growth and demographic needs.

Canadian companies are providing sponsor visas for the applicants from across the world.This is showing their welcomeness for international workers because most of the paperwork is done by employer side.So you can easily apply for these jobs and increase your chance to obtain permanent residency in Canada.

Advantage Of Visa-Sponsored Jobs

Simpler Immigration Process : Your employer sponsorship facilitates your journey for immigration process.They will take care of Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA),it proves that no Canadian citizen is available for a particular job position and it reduces your paperwork and speeds up your immigration process. Increase Your point for permanent Residency in Canada :If you get a job offer from any company from Canada with LMIA approved certificates, It increases your point in the express entry immigration process to get permanently settled down in Canada. Salary and perks :After getting a job offer from any company in Canada.They will give you a good salary and benefits which are similar to Canadian citizens who are getting paid for doing the same work.With that they also provide healthcare and extra time paid off. Roadmap to get permanent residency : There are so many jobs in Canada that give you the permanent residency through different kinds of programmes like Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) or Express Entry Program after working for a certain period in the company. Gain Experience : Working in a company with expert people you will gain experience and develop your career in the related field. Career Opportunity :Many jobs in Canada related to your domain knowledge gives you long-term career opportunities to grow in Canada. High Quality of Life : Canada is known for its multi diverse culture and good behavior towards the immigrants They also provide good healthcare, education and quality of life. Enhance your language skill : While working in a company you can improve your English or French language by talking with colleagues. Speed-Up Canada Economic growth by your skills : With your skills and experience you will contribute to Canada growth by fulfilling their labour shortage and boost their economic growth.

Latest Job Opportunities With Free Visa Sponsorship

Now you can explore your job requirements according to your skill and experience.here below i am providing a list of jobs that give free sponsorship visas to you.

Job Type Location Work Type Salary Vacancy Qualification Job Responsibilities How to Apply Cook Etobicoke and Ontario Permanent and Rotating Shift $26.60 per hour, 35 hours per week 3 Strong English communication knowledge, High school graduation certificate, and one year working experience in a similar field Prepare meals according to orders, maintain kitchen cleanliness, manage food items, supply, and equipment

Send your CV and related information to [email protected] Food Service Supervisor Toronto and Ontario Permanent and Rotating Shift $26.60 per hour, 35 hours per week 2 Good command of English, High school graduation diploma, and one year working experience in the same field Develop work schedules for cooks, train employees on duty, ensure hygiene safety and safety procedures Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] Office Administrator Toronto and Ontario Permanent and Rotating Shift $27.65 per hour, 35 hours per week 1 Good communication skills in English, High school graduation diploma, and one year working experience in the same field Review, assess, and implement new administrative processes, assign tasks and responsibilities for working staff Send your CV and related information to [email protected] Bookkeeper Mississauga and Ontario Permanent and Rotating Shift $26.60 per hour, 35 hours per week 1 Good proficiency in English, College Diploma, and one year experience in a similar field Calculate and generate payroll checks, create, monitor, and balance accounting data, prepare statistical, economic, and accounting reports Send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] Administrative Assistant Calgary and Alberta Full-time, permanent $28.00 per hour, 30 hours per week 2 Solid English knowledge, College Diploma, and one year experience in a similar field Send your CV to [email protected]

