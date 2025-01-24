Citibank Class Action Payment Settlement 2025: How to Claim Your $350–$850?

Citibank has settled a class action lawsuit requiring it to pay between $350 and $850 per claimant to resolve issues related to nuisance calls. The settlement arose from allegations that Citibank violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by making unauthorized and undesirable calls to individuals. This settlement offers compensation for the inconvenience caused by such calls, reaffirming the importance of consumer privacy.

This article delves into the key aspects of the settlement, including eligibility criteria, the claims process, deadlines, and compensation details.

Citibank Class Action Settlement 2025

The lawsuit alleged that Citibank made unauthorized calls to consumers, many of which were automated, random, and prohibited by the TCPA. This act prohibits organizations from contacting individuals who have not given explicit consent to be called.

Particulars Details Entity Involved Citibank Settlement Amount $29.5 million Compensation Range $350 to $850 per eligible claim; up to $2,500 for multiple calls Eligibility Criteria Non-Citibank customers who received prerecorded calls about past-due accounts Program Name Citibank Class Action Payment Settlement 2025 Category Government Aid Official Website headtcpasettlement.com Claim Deadline December 20, 2024 Approval Hearing January 14, 2025

While the settlement does not imply Citibank admitted any wrongdoing, it aims to compensate individuals and deter unauthorized communications in the future.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Citibank Class Action Settlement, claimants must meet specific requirements:

Timeframe: Calls must have been received within the dates specified in the settlement agreement.

Calls must have been received within the dates specified in the settlement agreement. Call Type: Eligible calls include telemarketing calls, robocalls, or live-agent calls made without consumer consent.

Eligible calls include telemarketing calls, robocalls, or live-agent calls made without consumer consent. Consent Status: Claimants must demonstrate they did not authorize the calls or messages.

Claimants must demonstrate they did not authorize the calls or messages. Phone Numbers Involved: Only calls made to phone numbers registered with the claimant during the stipulated period will be accepted.

Supporting evidence, such as call logs, phone bills, or correspondence with Citibank, is crucial to validate claims. Potential claimants should review their records to ensure they meet these criteria.

How to Apply for the Settlement?

The claims process is straightforward and designed to be user-friendly. Here are the steps:

Access the Official Settlement Website: Visit the settlement’s official website to obtain all necessary information and forms. Download and Complete the Claim Form: Fill in personal information, phone numbers, and details about the claim. Attach Supporting Documents: Include call logs, phone records, or other relevant evidence to support the claim. Submit the Form: Submit the completed form online or via the method specified in the settlement instructions. Verify Submission Confirmation: Save the submission confirmation, such as an email or receipt, for your records.

Adhering to the submission guidelines and providing accurate information is essential to successfully receive compensation.

Important Deadlines and Dates

Claimants must adhere to the following critical deadlines:

Claim Filing Deadline: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 Opt-Out Deadline: For those who do not wish to participate in the settlement, the opt-out period is essential.

For those who do not wish to participate in the settlement, the opt-out period is essential. Objection Deadline: Participants can file objections if they disagree with any settlement terms.

Participants can file objections if they disagree with any settlement terms. Final Approval Hearing: Scheduled for January 14, 2025, this hearing will finalize the settlement.

Failure to meet these deadlines may result in disqualification from receiving compensation. Mark these dates on your calendar to avoid missing out.

Compensation Information

The settlement offers monetary awards ranging from $350 to $850 per claimant, depending on:

Volume of Calls: Higher compensation may be awarded to individuals who received more unwanted calls.

Higher compensation may be awarded to individuals who received more unwanted calls. Call Type: Automated robocalls may result in higher compensation compared to live-agent calls.

Automated robocalls may result in higher compensation compared to live-agent calls. Claimant Pool Size: The final compensation amount depends on the total number of claimants and the distribution of the settlement fund.

Eligible claimants can expect compensation that acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these disruptive calls.

Conclusion

Unwanted calls are at the heart of the Citibank Class Action Settlement, offering compensation to those affected. By following the outlined process and adhering to deadlines, claimants can secure their share of the settlement. This case underscores the importance of consumer privacy and the effectiveness of legal measures in addressing violations.

For more details, visit the official website at headtcpasettlement.com.