How to Convert Your Tourist Visa to a Work or Study Permit in Canada 2025?

Converting a Canada tourist visa into a work or study permit is a popular pathway for foreign nationals who want to extend their stay and take advantage of study or employment opportunities in Canada.

In this article, you will learn about the process of converting a tourist visa into a study or work permit, the requirements, and the steps to follow to apply for a work permit. Let’s understand what a tourist visa, work permit, and study permit are.

Understanding Tourist Visa, Study Permit, and Work Permit

Tourist Visa: This is a type of permit that allows you to visit Canada for a certain period for vacations. This permit is also known as a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV). You can use this permit to explore the natural beauty of Canada and experience its culture. However, with this visa, you are not allowed to work in Canada.

Study Permit: A study permit is a type of permit that allows international students to study at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) in Canada. This permit gives foreign students the authority to work part-time in Canada, and sometimes they can bring their families to Canada. The study permit is valid for the duration of your study program in Canada. An additional 90-day grace period is provided for students to prepare to leave Canada or apply for a post-graduation work permit.

Work Permit: This is a type of permit that allows international workers to work in Canada. There are generally two types:

Employer-specific work permit: This type of work permit is tied to a specific employer.

This type of work permit is tied to a specific employer. Open work permit: This type of work permit allows foreign nationals to work anywhere in Canada for any employer.

How to Convert Your Tourist Visa into a Study Permit? Step-by-Step Instructions

To apply for a study permit in Canada, follow these steps:

Apply to an Institution: Submit an application to a designated learning institution recognized by IRCC. Acceptance Letter: Once your application is accepted, the institution will issue you an acceptance letter. This letter is important when applying for a study permit. Collect Required Documents: Gather all the necessary documents, including: An acceptance letter from a DLI.

Proof of funds, such as bank statements or scholarship letters.

A valid passport from your country.

Recent passport-sized photos.

Any other documents specified by IRCC. Apply for a Study Permit: You can apply for a study permit through the online portal or a visa application center. Make sure you complete the application form accurately. Biometric and Medical Examination: You need to undergo biometrics and a medical examination as per IRCC regulations. Wait for Approval: Once you submit your application to IRCC, they will review it and inform you of their decision. Processing times may vary, so regularly check the IRCC online portal for the latest updates. Change of Status: Once your application is approved, you can apply to change your status from a tourist visa to a study permit. This step is essential to ensure you are legally staying and studying in Canada.

Tips and Suggestions

Apply Early for a Study Permit: Start your application for a study permit well before your tourist permit expires to avoid any issues.

Start your application for a study permit well before your tourist permit expires to avoid any issues. Prepare All Documents: Gather all the required documents and their copies.

Gather all the required documents and their copies. Consult an Immigration Expert: Consult an immigration expert to ensure your application is complete and meets all requirements.

How to Convert Your Tourist Visa into a Work Permit?

Job Offer: You need to secure a job offer letter from a Canadian employer. You can search for jobs through online portals like LinkedIn, Indeed, Naukri.com, and company websites. Obtain an LMIA-Approved Offer Letter: The Canadian employer must show that no Canadian candidate is available for the job, so they want to hire a foreign worker. Compile Necessary Documentation: Collect all required documents, including: A valid job offer letter.

Proof of funds.

A valid passport.

An LMIA-approved job offer letter.

Any other documents specified by IRCC. Apply for a Work Permit: Once you have secured a job offer and collected all the required documents, you can apply for a work permit through the online portal or a visa application center (VAC). Wait for Approval: After submitting your application, IRCC will process it and notify you of their decision. Change of Status: Once your application is approved, you can apply to change your status from a visitor visa to a work permit. You can then legally work in Canada.

Processing Fee for Converting a Visitor Visa into a Work Permit

Below are the processing fees for applying for a work permit:

Work Permit: CAD 155 (per individual)

CAD 155 (per individual) Open Work Permit: CAD 100 (per individual)

CAD 100 (per individual) Work Permit for Groups (3 or more) Applying Together: CAD 465

CAD 465 Restoration of Work Permit: CAD 355

Home Page www.isit2015.org

FAQs about converting visitor visa into study or work permit

How can I convert my visitor visa into a work permit? You can convert your tourist visa to a work permit by securing a job offer and applying for a work permit through the IRCC online portal or a visa application center. Is an LMIA-approved offer letter necessary for a work permit? In most cases, an LMIA approval is required. However, for specific cases like the International Mobility Program (IMP), LMIA approval is not needed. How long does it take to convert from a visitor visa to a work permit? Processing times can vary but generally take 3–4 weeks to several months, depending on the type of work permit and the volume of applications. Regularly check the IRCC website for the latest updates. What happens if my application is rejected? If your application is rejected, you must leave Canada before your tourist visa expires. After returning to your country, you can reapply or explore other pathways to work in Canada.