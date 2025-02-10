Food Counter Attendant Job in Canada–Seasonal LMIA: Check Eligibility, Hourly Wage, & Salary

Working as a Food Counter Attendant lets you pursue temporary labour in Canada through the LMIA program during specific seasons of the year. Food service companies throughout Canada recruit temporary overseas workers through the LMIA program because they need this labour force.

This article explains every necessary detail about the Food Counter Attendant LMIA position such as what you do at work and receive as benefits plus where the job is located and how much you get paid per hour.

Food Counter Attendant Job in Canada – Job Overview

Job Title Food Counter Attendant – Seasonal LMIA Employment Type Seasonal (Temporary) Location Various locations across Canada Hourly Wage $14 – $17 per hour Benefits Work permit assistance, accommodation, food discounts Eligibility Must meet LMIA work permit requirements

Job Responsibilities of a Food Counter Attendant

✅ Taking Customer Orders

Provide a friendly welcome to customers and accept their food and drink orders before processing payments.

✅ Food Preparation & Handling

Help put together meal items including sandwiches, salads and drinks.

Make sure to follow proper food handling and cleanliness processes.

✅ Maintaining Cleanliness

A food counter staff member must frequently sanitise kitchen areas and all dining workspace zones.

✅ Stock Management

Regularly supply fresh goods and watch for shortages before returning product levels to run out point.

✅ Customer Service

Assist customers promptly with all their needs and deliver smiles from start to finish.

Good communication skills and fast-paced work habits form essential qualities for Food Counter Attendants to succeed in service roles.

Job Location

📍 Canada (Various Locations)

Food Counter Attendant positions under Seasonal LMIA programs are open in Toronto, Vancouver Calgary and Montreal plus multiple other Canadian towns where food service workers are needed.

💡 Some Popular Employers:

McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Burger King, Subway, Starbucks, and Local Restaurants.

Salary & Hourly Wages

💰 Hourly Pay: $14 – $17 per hour (Depending on the employer and location)

💰 Overtime Pay: Extra wages for working beyond standard hours.

📌 Example Pay Rates in Different Provinces:

Province Average Hourly Pay Ontario $15.50 – $17 British Columbia $16 – $17 Alberta $15 – $16 Quebec $14 – $15 Manitoba $15 – $16

Benefits of Food Counter Attendant Seasonal LMIA Jobs

⭐Employers must get an LMIA to let you receive your work visa permission.

⭐ Flexible Working Hours – Ideal for students and temporary workers.

⭐Employees receive special deals on restaurant meals through food service establishments.

⭐Good performance opens the door to permanent employment opportunities with the company.

⭐Some employers help staff find lodging with reasonable expenses.

❌ Challenges:

Requires standing for long hours.

Text preparation demands both speed and intense physical work.

💡 Tip: Previous experience working in food service improves your hiring possibilities for this job.

How to Apply for Food Counter Attendant LMIA Jobs?

To apply for this opportunity follow these specific steps.

✔️ Search for Seasonal LMIA Jobs Online – Check job portals like Job Bank Canada, Indeed, and Workopolis.

✔️ Apply Directly on Employer Websites – Visit the careers page of McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, A&W, etc.

✔️ Submit Resume & Cover Letter – Highlight relevant experience, customer service skills, and food handling knowledge.

✔️ Interview Process – After interviewing you the employer conducts conversations either online or face-to-face.

✔️ Work Permit Application –When employers choose to select you they request to hire foreign workers and aid you with your work permit process.

📢 Important: To hire foreign workers during LMIA approval is essential. Before accepting the job offer always require the employer to show their LMIA authorization.

Final Thoughts

Foreign workers who want to establish their Canadian work experience should start with the Food Counter Attendant position under the LMIA program. People seeking temporary work have the best chance to succeed at this position because it includes decent pay, adjustable working hours, and the employer aids in getting work permits.

📢 Looking for LMIA jobs in Canada? Apply right now to begin your journey of working in Canada.

