Labour Activation Programme (LAP) 2025: 700,000 Jobs For South Africans

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) of the South African Government has launched the Labour Activation Programme (LAP), aiming to create 700,000 new jobs for unemployed individuals across 22 different sectors of the country.

The primary goal of this initiative is to reduce poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Through the LAP, unemployed individuals will receive training to enhance their skills, enabling them to secure long-term employment and contribute to the South African economy.

Key Highlights of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) 2025

Feature Details Initiative by Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Main Objective Job creation, skills development, and poverty reduction Targeted Beneficiaries Unemployed individuals, particularly youth and women Job Creation Goal Over 700,000 jobs across all nine provinces Current Impact 29 partnerships established, benefiting 107,764 individuals Western Cape Investment R651.5 million to create 17,330 jobs Total Projects Nationwide 333 projects supported with R23.8 billion funding Project Duration 12 to 36 months

What is the Labour Activation Programme (LAP)?

The Labour Activation Programme (LAP) is an initiative introduced by the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) and funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The main objective of the program is to increase employment, reduce poverty, and address inequality.

Thulas Nxesi, the former Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, initially announced that the LAP would create over 700,000 new jobs for unemployed individuals across the country. In 2025, Minister Nomakhosazana Meth reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding LAP, securing additional funding, and focusing on youth and women empowerment.

Objectives of the LAP

1. Job Creation

The LAP aims to generate over 700,000 new jobs across South Africa by collaborating with private sector stakeholders and government agencies.

2. Skills Development

The program provides unemployed individuals with training opportunities to enhance their skills, making them more employable in the long term.

3. Promoting Entrepreneurship

LAP offers training and financial assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs, enabling them to start their own businesses and contribute to economic growth.

How Does the LAP Work?

Targeted Unemployed Groups

The LAP specifically targets unemployed individuals registered with the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), with a strong focus on youth and women.

Private Sector Collaboration

The program collaborates with businesses and training institutions to provide participants with relevant skills and workplace experience.

Practical Experience

LAP ensures that beneficiaries gain hands-on experience in various industries, including:

Retail

Customer Service

Hospitality

Agriculture

Tourism

Manufacturing

ICT

Transportation

LAP Expansion and Impact in 2025

The program was initially launched on April 6th in Nasrec, Gauteng, and has since expanded nationwide. The latest developments include:

29 formalized partnerships, benefiting over 107,764 individuals.

R651.5 million investment in the Western Cape, creating 17,330 jobs.

333 projects supported with R23.8 billion funding, ensuring sustainability.

Key Factors Behind LAP’s Success

Strong partnerships with private businesses.

Focus on skills development and hands-on training.

Emphasis on long-term employment opportunities.

Future Plans for LAP

The South African Government aims to create 2 million job opportunities in the coming years through LAP expansion. The program will prioritize:

Strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure project success.

Increasing female participation to 50% representation in all projects.

Investing in green energy, ICT, and advanced manufacturing sectors for future job creation.

Conclusion

The Labour Activation Programme (LAP) is a transformative initiative by the South African Government aimed at combating unemployment and poverty. By leveraging public-private partnerships, the program provides significant training and employment opportunities, ensuring sustainable economic growth.

With the latest expansion efforts in 2025, LAP continues to bring hope to thousands of South Africans, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.

