Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Schedule, Squad, Venues & Ticket Booking Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set for another exciting season, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for a strong campaign. Led by Sanju Samson and coached by Rahul Dravid, the Royals will play 14 league matches, looking to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.
The Royals kick off their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, while their first home match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26, 2025.
Below is the complete schedule, playing squad, venues, and ticket booking information for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Rajasthan Royals All IPL Matches List 2025
Here is the complete match schedule for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025:
|Match No.
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|1
|March 23, 2025
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2
|March 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|3
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|4
|April 5, 2025
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|5
|April 9, 2025
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|6
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|7
|April 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|8
|April 19, 2025
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|9
|April 24, 2025
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|10
|April 28, 2025
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|11
|May 1, 2025
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|12
|May 4, 2025
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|13
|May 12, 2025
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|14
|May 16, 2025
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
If Rajasthan Royals qualify for the playoffs, they will play their knockout matches between May 20-25, 2025, with the IPL final scheduled for May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Squad
The Rajasthan Royals have built a strong team for IPL 2025, featuring experienced players and young talents.
Squad Overview
- Captain: Sanju Samson
- Coach: Rahul Dravid
- Home Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Full Squad List
Batters
- Sanju Samson (WK-Batter)
- Shubham Dubey
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi
- Kunal Rathore (WK-Batter)
- Shimron Hetmyer
All-Rounders
- Riyan Parag
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Jason Holder
- Dhruv Jurel (WK)
- Joe Root
Bowlers
- Yuzvendra Chahal (Leg Spinner)
- Trent Boult (Fast Bowler)
- Navdeep Saini
- Kuldeep Sen
- Adam Zampa
- Obed McCoy
- Prasidh Krishna
- Sandeep Sharma
With a balanced mix of power hitters, all-rounders, and skilled bowlers, Rajasthan Royals are aiming for a strong IPL 2025 season.
Venue-wise Rajasthan Royals IPL Schedule 2025
Rajasthan Royals will play their home matches in Guwahati and Jaipur, while their away matches will be across various venues.
Home Matches (Guwahati & Jaipur)
- Guwahati
- RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 26, 2025
- RR vs Chennai Super Kings – March 30, 2025
- Jaipur
- RR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – April 13, 2025
- RR vs Lucknow Super Giants – April 19, 2025
- RR vs Gujarat Titans – April 28, 2025
- RR vs Mumbai Indians – May 1, 2025
- RR vs Punjab Kings – May 16, 2025
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Ticket Booking
Fans can book tickets to watch Rajasthan Royals’ matches live through various platforms.
How to Book Tickets?
- Visit IPL official website
- Check platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, and Rajasthan Royals’ official website
- Select your match, seat category, and complete the payment
Ticket Prices
- Expected range: ₹500 – ₹10,000
- Early booking is advised due to high demand
Stadium Entry Guidelines
- Carry valid ID proof
- Arrive early to avoid last-minute issues
- Follow stadium security protocols
FAQs About Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Schedule & Squad
Who is the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?
Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
When is Rajasthan Royals’ first match in IPL 2025?
RR will play their first match on March 23, 2025, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.
How many home matches does Rajasthan Royals have?
RR will play seven home matches, two in Guwahati and five in Jaipur.
What are RR’s most exciting matches in IPL 2025?
RR vs CSK (March 30 & May 12)
RR vs MI (May 1)
RR vs KKR (March 26 & May 4)
Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 matches live?
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioCinema (Free Streaming)