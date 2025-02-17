Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Schedule, Squad, Venues & Ticket Booking Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set for another exciting season, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for a strong campaign. Led by Sanju Samson and coached by Rahul Dravid, the Royals will play 14 league matches, looking to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The Royals kick off their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, while their first home match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26, 2025.

Share This Article on WhatsApp Facebook Telegram Twitter

Below is the complete schedule, playing squad, venues, and ticket booking information for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals All IPL Matches List 2025

Here is the complete match schedule for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025:

Match No. Date Day Time Opponent Venue 1 March 23, 2025 Sunday 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2 March 26, 2025 Wednesday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders ACA Stadium, Guwahati 3 March 30, 2025 Sunday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings ACA Stadium, Guwahati 4 April 5, 2025 Saturday 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 5 April 9, 2025 Wednesday 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 6 April 13, 2025 Sunday 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7 April 16, 2025 Wednesday 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 8 April 19, 2025 Saturday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 9 April 24, 2025 Thursday 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10 April 28, 2025 Monday 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 11 May 1, 2025 Thursday 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 12 May 4, 2025 Sunday 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 13 May 12, 2025 Monday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 14 May 16, 2025 Friday 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

If Rajasthan Royals qualify for the playoffs, they will play their knockout matches between May 20-25, 2025, with the IPL final scheduled for May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

RR IPL 2025 Schedule & Squad

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Squad

The Rajasthan Royals have built a strong team for IPL 2025, featuring experienced players and young talents.

Squad Overview

Captain : Sanju Samson

: Coach : Rahul Dravid

: Home Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Full Squad List

Batters

Sanju Samson (WK-Batter)

Shubham Dubey

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Kunal Rathore (WK-Batter)

Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders

Riyan Parag

Ravichandran Ashwin

Jason Holder

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Joe Root

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Leg Spinner)

Trent Boult (Fast Bowler)

Navdeep Saini

Kuldeep Sen

Adam Zampa

Obed McCoy

Prasidh Krishna

Sandeep Sharma

With a balanced mix of power hitters, all-rounders, and skilled bowlers, Rajasthan Royals are aiming for a strong IPL 2025 season.

Venue-wise Rajasthan Royals IPL Schedule 2025

Rajasthan Royals will play their home matches in Guwahati and Jaipur, while their away matches will be across various venues.

Home Matches (Guwahati & Jaipur)

Guwahati RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 26, 2025 RR vs Chennai Super Kings – March 30, 2025

Jaipur RR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – April 13, 2025 RR vs Lucknow Super Giants – April 19, 2025 RR vs Gujarat Titans – April 28, 2025 RR vs Mumbai Indians – May 1, 2025 RR vs Punjab Kings – May 16, 2025



Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Ticket Booking

Fans can book tickets to watch Rajasthan Royals’ matches live through various platforms.

How to Book Tickets?

Visit IPL official website

Check platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, and Rajasthan Royals’ official website

Select your match, seat category, and complete the payment

Ticket Prices

Expected range: ₹500 – ₹10,000

Early booking is advised due to high demand

Stadium Entry Guidelines

Carry valid ID proof

Arrive early to avoid last-minute issues

to avoid last-minute issues Follow stadium security protocols

FAQs About Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Schedule & Squad

Who is the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025? Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. When is Rajasthan Royals’ first match in IPL 2025? RR will play their first match on March 23, 2025, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. How many home matches does Rajasthan Royals have? RR will play seven home matches, two in Guwahati and five in Jaipur. What are RR’s most exciting matches in IPL 2025? RR vs CSK (March 30 & May 12)

RR vs MI (May 1)

RR vs KKR (March 26 & May 4) Where can I watch Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 matches live? TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Free Streaming)

Share This Article on WhatsApp Facebook Telegram Twitter