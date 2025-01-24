The Rare 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar: Why It’s Worth Over $1 Million?

Coins are valuable objects, and coin collecting is considered to be a fascinating hobby; however, there are not many coins that could be considered to be as mysterious as the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar. When it comes to the collection of coins this is one of the unique coins which are very rare in existence and very valuable.

One of the rarest of all known coins, with less than a half-dozen known to exist, the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar has been in the headlines any time it appears at auction, where its price tends to top or come close to $1 million.

As mentioned above, this rarity is one of the coins that are expected to attract bids of over $1M, but instead of going through general information on the specific examples of this piece, let us look at 6 such samples and establish their history, design, and the main circumstances that have contributed to such a high price.

6 Rare 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollars

The 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar was produced in the year when America was undergoing significant changes in many spheres of its development. Oddly enough, these coins never appeared in mint records, making their circulation even more questionable.

They were likely made for use in situations where they would be presented to someone or given out for a formal occasion, and therefore, there were probably only ever a handful of these pieces minted.

Coin Type Condition Key Feature Estimated Auction Price Mint State Pristine Untouched Luster $1,000,000+ Clear Strike Sharp Details Visible Engravings $850,000+ Low Wear Minimal Circulation Intricate Details $750,000+ Double Die Error Unique Flair Design Doubling $900,000+ Hidden Collections Rare Discovery Unexpected Finds $800,000+ Notable Provenance Historical Significance Famous Ownership $950,000+

Designed by Chief Engraver Christian Gobrecht, it displays Lady Liberty seated on a rock, with a shield and a staff, while the reverse shows an eagle and arrows and an olive branch at the other. The letter ‘S’ found on the coins means that these were minted in San Francisco.

What makes these special is that they are both rare, historically significant, and intricately designed. There are even less than 15 pieces in circulation today, every piece still has a story to tell of survival through the decades.

Why is the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar So Rare?

Several factors contribute to the rarity of the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar, making it a sought-after gem in the numismatic world:

Limited Mintage: These coins were not part of a normal uninterrupted mintage, with estimates to range between 12 and 15 of these products.

Historical Context: Its minting is most probably linked to the issue of a coin to celebrate the completion of the construction of the San Francisco Mint building in 1870.

Unrecorded Minting: Its absence of recorded historical evidence contributes to the lore surrounding the coin and invites collectors to get their best possible guess on the type of coin it was.

Survival Rate: Most Thracian coins were lost, melted or damaged, so the current supply of the pieces is very scarce.

Desirability: Given that such a coin was produced in limited numbers, has a historical back story, and is eye-appealing, collectors of high repute will always remain interested.

Such facts put the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar among the most desirable coins ever struck in the United States Mint.

Why These Coins Could Fetch $1 Million or More?

The estimated number of these variants does not exceed fourteen, out of which only six have been identified and documented. Each of these coins has a unique history and provenance, contributing to its immense value:

1. The Eliasberg Specimen

This coin is from the famous Eliasberg Collection, which is one of the renowned comprehensive collections of U.S. coins. This is one of the best specimens, which has been given an AU (about uncirculated rating), and these have commanded decent premiums at previous auctions. Because of its origin and state, it shall become an ideal candidate for the million-dollar prize in the auction.

2. The Norweb Specimen

The Norweb family collection comprised one of the best 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar in the entire world. This specimen has not been worn over the years, and because it was handled gently, it has been preserved very well and has nice sharp details. The fact that the coin was part of a legendary collection makes it convenient for collectors to place a bid on it.

3. The Garrett Specimen

The collection of the Garrett family exhibited at the Johns Hopkins University contains another example of the 1870-S dollar with proven complete provenance. Because of its incredible shine and association with history, this particular is highly valued by collectors.

Further, it has been displayed in several numismatic shows, which boosted its popularity and its price.

4. The Farouk Specimen

This is one of the rarest of international origin coins as King Farouk of Egypt owned it. Adding that it was minted in the Middle East but later ended up in the United States makes it even more fascinating and a centre piece to any numismatist’s collection. The Farouk specimen should sell well at auction, given the history behind it.

5. The Smithsonian Specimen

An 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar is in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection. Because this particular coin is not for sale, the public can be reassured that the remaining ones are valuable and unique. They think that it is suitable to assess the state and legitimacy of any other examples. That means they are used as the main standard.

6. The Private Collection Specimen

There is no privy utilises the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar that may appear in auction sales or coin shows occasionally. Its anonymity also contributes to the mystique since collectors respond to its history and state. Many of the pieces available in these private collections tend to attract stiff competition, driving the prices above $1 million.

Rarity and Market Value

The worth of the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar is the fact that these coins are scarce and popular with collectors. Below are the main reasons these coins command million-dollar prices:

Scarcity: The availability of this coin type is extremely scarce as there are only six specimens that have been verified and, as a result, the demand is high.

Condition: The condition of these coins, frequently AU or better, makes an important amount to their value. Original pieces are more expensive than those which have been well-maintained by their previous owners.

Historical Significance: Hence, the link to the San Francisco Mint and the piece’s general air of mystery contribute to the coin’s desirability.

Provenance: Coins from famous collections such as Eliasberg or Norweb add a bonus, which makes such coins more attractive at the auctions.

Market Demand: Today, the world market of coins and banknotes remains rather large, and people with high incomes are ready to overpay for unique coins.

Due to these factors, it is not a surprise to find the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar setting record bid prices online.

What Makes These Coins a Collector’s Dream?

The 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar is one of the coins that is more than a bunch of metal and fifteen, whereas its creation and existence represent the culture and the art of the United States of America. Collectors are drawn to its:

Aesthetic Appeal: The cup’s detailed design is considered to be the work of Christian Gobrecht – it is praised for beauty and quality.

Mystery: The fact that the particular coin has not been minted officially brings an aspect of mystery that goes hand in hand with history.

Investment Potential: Most collectors and investors do attribute long-term gains of such a nature, to rare coins like this one.

Prestige: Possessing any one of these coins takes the collector to a superior level among the numismatists.

Such attributes make the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar a piece that every up-and-coming, as well as the already well-established collector, must desire to possess.

Conclusion

There is nothing more famous and well-known coin from America’s history than the 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar. There are only six identified examples of the existent coins, and every one of them is a gem that can bring over $1 million at an auction.

Whether you are a numismatist or just interested in history – this coin provides an idea about the artistic and historical values of America in the 19th century.