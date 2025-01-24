Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs For Beginners in 2025: Check Essential Skills and Where to Find These Jobs?

Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs For Beginners :- Do you have a dream to work remotely or do you want to work from home without any prior experience? It’s possible in 2025. With the rise of remote work, especially post pandemic, there is a significant opportunity for individuals who want to start their careers. Even those with little or no experience can now obtain remote jobs.

In this article, we will talk about the Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs For Beginners, including what types of jobs are available for beginners, what skills are required, and where they can find these jobs. Let’s start this article with what we mean by remote jobs.

What are Remote Jobs? An Introduction to Beginners

Remote jobs are a type of employment which allows individuals to work from the outside of the traditional office work, typically from home or any other desired location with internet access. Remote Jobs give flexibility to individuals to work from any location, such as, work from home or work from a coffee shop.

Program Name Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs For Beginners in 2025 Country All over the World Year 2025 Popular Remote Jobs Data Entry Clerks

Customer Support Agents

Writers

Social Media Coordinator

Online Tutor Where to Find These Jobs Flex.co

Linkedin

Freelancer

We Work Remotely

Remote.co

In Remote Jobs, generally individuals can choose their work hours as per their lifestyle. For Remote Jobs, individuals need a laptop or computer with good internet speed. Individuals can get remote jobs in various industries like tech, customer support, writing, marketing, and more.

There are various examples available for remote positions such as customer support agents, data entry clerks, data scientist ,software developers, writers, and virtual assistance.

Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs For Beginners in 2025

Individuals who don’t have prior experience or a little experience and want to work as a remote worker, here are Top 5 Entry Level Remote Jobs given :-

1. Data Entry Clerks :-

It is one of the best entry level jobs for those who are searching to get a remote job. The work for this job is straightforward and many companies are willing to hire candidates without previous experience.

Salary Range :- The average salary for Data Entry Job is between $30,000 to $50,000 per year.

Where to Find :- You can search for this type of job on FlexJobs, Fiverr, We Work Remotely and Upwork Platform.

Skills Required :- The essential skills are good typing speed, accuracy and a little bit knowledge of Microsoft Office and Google SpreadSheets.

2. Customer Service Representative :-

Many Companies, especially e-commerce companies, offer jobs for customer service representatives as remote work. Customer Service Representatives don’t need much experience, they need strong communication skills.

Salary Range :- The salary for Customer Service Representative is ranging from $30,000 to $50,000 per year.

Where to Find :- Search for this type of job at Glassdoor, Indeed, Remot.co and Apna job portal.

Skills Required :- Strong Communication Skills, Problem Solving Ability, and Patience.

3. Writers :-

If you have good writing skills and strong command on grammar and storytelling, then you can turn your skills to a remote career. There are many companies who are looking for talented writers to prepare quality content that attracts the audience.

Salary Range :- The salary for Content Writers are ranging from $40,000 to $60,000 per year. Additionally, talented writer can earn upto $80,000 per year.

Where to Find :- Search at Glassdoor, Indeed, Fiverr, and ProBlogger portal.

Skills Required :- Good Writing Skills, Strong command on Grammar and Storytelling, a little bit knowledge of SEO.

4. Online Tutor :-

If you have strong knowledge in a particular subject, then you can offer your service online, even if you don’t have prior experience in teaching. There are many job portals available online, where you can apply for online teaching roles.

Salary Range :- The salary for Online Tutor is ranging from $30,000 to $ 60,000 per year.

Where to Find :- Varsity Tutors, Chegg Tutors, VIPKid, and iTalki.

Skills Required :- Subject Expert and Clear Communication.

5. Social Media Coordinator :-

In Today’s World, there are numerous companies who want to increase their presence online to reach wider audiences. That’s why the Social Media Coordinator positions are continuously increasing. If you have skills like managing social media handles, planning content, and engagement with the audience, then you can get a job in this field as a remote worker.

Salary Range : – $45,000 to $60,000 per year.

Where to Find : – Linkedin, Feverr, FlexJobs.

Skills Required :- Manage Social Media Accounts, Plan Content, Engagement with Audience.

Essential Skills Required For Entry Level Remote Jobs

Regardless of what roles provide to you as a remote worker, there are certain skills that make you more competitive in the remote job market :-

Clear & Concise Communication :- As a remote worker , you need to have clear & concise communication whether it’s written or verbal. These communication skills are required to communicate with remote teams.

As a remote worker, being able to manage your time more effectively is important for remote jobs.

For some remote positions, there are some basic skills required. So learn basic skills like clear & concise communication, and use of Microsoft Office and Google Spreadsheets.

When you work as a remote worker then you need to develop the ability to stay on task without any direct supervision.

Some Tips & Suggestions For Beginners Who Looking For Remote Job

Check Job Portals Regularly :- There are so many job portals available who regularly post about remote positions in different industries. These job portals are Glassdoor, We Work Remotely, FlexJobs, Remote.co, Fiverr and much more.

Visit Companies Career Page :- There are numerous companies available who directly post about remote positions on their career page. So check their website regularly and read their descriptions about the post and apply for remote jobs.

Develop Basic Skills :- Some remote jobs might require some basic skills like clear communication on both written and verbal, basic computer knowledge. So practice on these skills and apply for a remote job as your choice.

Connect with Social Media :- There are numerous pages and communities available on social media platforms who regularly post about recent job openings including remote jobs, connect with them and increase your chance to obtain a remote job.

Final Thoughts For Beginners

In the year 2025, there will be a continuous rise in remote jobs, many companies are willing to offer remote positions for specific skills. So learn the specific skills which are required for remote position and increase your chances for a remote position role.

Additionally, also there are some essential skills like effective time management, clear and concise communication in both verbal and written, and self discipline etc., work on these skills which are essential to obtain a remote job.